VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash in the 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail.

It happened Saturday around 1:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, members of the department’s Fatal Crash Team are responding to investigate.

The 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail, near Palace Green Boulevard is shut down. Traffic is being routed through the neighborhood.