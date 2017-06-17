Legend of Zelda symphony coming to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars, Legend of Zelda fans!

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is bringing the Zelda franchise to life with live orchestral renditions.

The show will celebrate 30 years of the game with a re-imagined score that includes music from more recently released Zelda games, while still paying homage to classics like Ocarina of Time and A Link to the Past.

Throughout the evening, a video collage will sync up with the music to highlight moments from the Zelda franchise.

The symphony will take place at Chrysler Hall on Saturday, November 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.