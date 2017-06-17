Free weekly concerts at Towne Place at Greenbrier this summer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The annual Summer Concert Series at Towne Place at Greenbrier has returned for another year!
Free concerts will be held weekly on Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 15 through August 31.
The season’s band lineup is as follows:
- Jun 22 – The River Boys – Rock, Country, Classic
- Jun 29 – The Fuzz Band – R&B, Funk, Soul, Rock
- Jul 06 – Borderline Crazy – Pop, Rock
- Jul 13 – Cheap Thrills – Pop, Rock, Funk
- Jul 20 – Dave Cynar Band – Country
- Jul 27 – Tiki Bar Band – Island Rock, Jimmy Buffett, etc.
- Aug 03 – Nature’s Child – Reggae
- Aug 10 – BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove – Pop, Funk, Soul, R&B
- Aug 17 – Wonderland – Rock, Alternative, Classics, Country
- Aug 24 – BuckShot – Country
- Aug 31 – Jesse Chong Band – Reggae, Rock, Funk
The concerts are from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on during the concerts.
Beer, wine and bottled water will be sold on site with proceeds benefiting The Chesapeake Sports Club in conjunction with the South Norfolk Ruritan Club.