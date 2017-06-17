Free weekly concerts at Towne Place at Greenbrier this summer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The annual Summer Concert Series at Towne Place at Greenbrier has returned for another year!

Free concerts will be held weekly on Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 15 through August 31.

The season’s band lineup is as follows:

Jun 22 – The River Boys – Rock, Country, Classic

Jun 29 – The Fuzz Band – R&B, Funk, Soul, Rock

Jul 06 – Borderline Crazy – Pop, Rock

Jul 13 – Cheap Thrills – Pop, Rock, Funk

Jul 20 – Dave Cynar Band – Country

Jul 27 – Tiki Bar Band – Island Rock, Jimmy Buffett, etc.

Aug 03 – Nature’s Child – Reggae

Aug 10 – BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove – Pop, Funk, Soul, R&B

Aug 17 – Wonderland – Rock, Alternative, Classics, Country

Aug 24 – BuckShot – Country

Aug 31 – Jesse Chong Band – Reggae, Rock, Funk

The concerts are from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on during the concerts.

Beer, wine and bottled water will be sold on site with proceeds benefiting The Chesapeake Sports Club in conjunction with the South Norfolk Ruritan Club.