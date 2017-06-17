Free movie screenings at Chesapeake parks

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The City of Chesapeake is hosting a free movies at several parks over the next few months.

Before the movie starts, a DJ will play family friendly music. There will also be face painting, lawn games, food vendors, large inflatables and opportunities to win prizes.

All activities are free. Don’t forget to bring your blankets or lawn chairs!

The events start at 5 p.m. Here’s the list of movies and locations: