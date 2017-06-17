× First Warning Forecast: A slight chance for a shower or storm on Father’s Day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking hot, steamy and stormy weather.

It’ll be mild and humid overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible.

Heading into Sunday, we still have a chance to see some scattered showers and storms throughout the day, but it will be less than on Saturday. Giving it a 30 percent chance. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and some fog possible. Skies should turn partly sunny by the afternoon. It’s going to be a hot and steamy day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but will feel close to 100, thanks to the humidity. The day won’t be a total washout. Just keep that rain gear handy!

Showers and storms possible again for Monday, mainly in the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy and hot day once again. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values near 100. A cold front will approach late Monday and stall over Carolina keeping our weather unsettled through midweek. Conditions finally look to dry out by the end of the work week.

Father’s Day: A slight chance for a shower or storm, otherwise, partly sunny (30%). Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: A chance for showers and storms. Mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: S 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Gradual development of this system is expected while it slowly moves northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Sunday, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (80%)

A tropical wave located east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible in the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

