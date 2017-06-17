Bayou Boogaloo returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Louisiana-inspired Bayou Boogaloo Music and Cajun Food Festival will return to Town Point Park.

The event will take place from Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25.

The popular three day festival brings the heart and soul of Louisiana in Cajun and Creole style.

Purchase a 3-day weekend pass or daily admission tickets in advance at www.festevents.org. A 3-day weekend pass is $30 in advance and daily admission is $15 in advance.

Twelve national and regional recording artists will provide live musical entertainment on two separate stages.

Five national known chefs from New Orleans will serve up food for the event. More than 9,000 pounds of live crawfish straight from Louisiana will be boiled up with corn and potatoes throughout the weekend, as well as jambalaya, seafood gumbo, crawfish etouffee, Po’ Boy sandwiches, alligator, sweet and savory beignets , King Cake, andouille sausage, chicken wings, red beans, jerk chicken, crab cakes, cochon de lait, boudin, blackened grilled shrimp, pulled pork, ice cream novelties, and kettle corn.

The Arts Market of New Orleans is back for its eleventh year and features some of the top artists from the Louisiana artist community and members of the Louisiana Crafts Guild.