SUPERNATURAL Back to back episodes, Thursday 2/22 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

“First Blood” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED – After being arrested for the attempted assassination of the President of The United States, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must find a way out of an underground, government-run, detention facility in the middle of nowhere. Determined to find her sons, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Castiel (Misha Collins) seek assistance from an unlikely source. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1209). Original airdate 1/26/2017.

“Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ANGELS AMONG US – Lily Sunder (guest star Alicia Witt) steeps herself in black magic, honing her powers for over a century, waiting to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must work quickly to stop Castiel (Misha Collins) from becoming her next victim. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1210). Original airdate 2/2/2017.