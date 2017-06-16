Norfolk couple sentenced for involvement in 2007 murder case

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk couple was sentenced Friday for their involvement in the 2007 murder of Lori Jordan.

Frank Wilson Everett and Teressa Ann Everett each pleaded guilty in March to one count of misdemeanor Concealing a Dead Body, one count of misdemeanor Accessory after the Fact, and one count of felony Defiling a Dead Body, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jordan’s body was discovered in a wooded area in the 1100-block of Vista Street in Norfolk in December 2007. Initially, detectives ruled Jordan’s death as undetermined. In 2012, cold case investigators began looking into the case.

Frank and Teressa Everett were each sentenced to serve five years and 24 months with 24 months suspended.

