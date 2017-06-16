Man dies after car hits tree in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after one person was killed in a vehicle crash Friday.

Around 8:15 p.m., police communications received a report of a vehicle crash in the 5700 block of Bayside Road.

Officers found a man and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Bayside Road when it crossed the on-coming lane, exited the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The man’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.