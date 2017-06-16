× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, road work and Midtown Tunnel closure this weekend

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 6:30 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE:

Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Shore Dr

Short-Term Road Closures Scheduled for Shore Drive Next Week

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be short-term road closures on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge next week in order to move the gantry and heavy equipment for construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.

The closures will be conducted over three nights: Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 21. The short-term closures will take place between the hours of 12 midnight and 4 am, so as to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The work will be completed and the road re-opened early Thursday morning.

Here is the lengthy detour:

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 16 to Friday, June 23

I-264 East: Single lane closure June 18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

I-264 East: Single lane closure June 19-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following between Frederick Boulevard and Elm Avenue Overpass.

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.*****

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 11-17