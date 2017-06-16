First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, road work and Midtown Tunnel closure this weekend
BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 6:30 AM
–
CHESAPEAKE:
BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE:
Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)
Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy.
–
VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd
Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place
The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.
The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.
Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.
VIRGINIA BEACH: Shore Dr
Short-Term Road Closures Scheduled for Shore Drive Next Week
Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be short-term road closures on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge next week in order to move the gantry and heavy equipment for construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.
The closures will be conducted over three nights: Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 21. The short-term closures will take place between the hours of 12 midnight and 4 am, so as to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The work will be completed and the road re-opened early Thursday morning.
Here is the lengthy detour:
–
ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 16 to Friday, June 23
I-264 East: Single lane closure June 18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.
I-264 East: Single lane closure June 19-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following between Frederick Boulevard and Elm Avenue Overpass.
*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.*****
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 11-17
-
-
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 11-16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on June 13-16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound dual-lane closures June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard and the I-664 Interchange.
- Westbound single-lane closures June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. and June 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. starting past Woodland Road and ending near Armistead Avenue.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project:
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- June 12-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound June 12-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east:
- June 16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- June 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Southbound single-lane closure June 16-17 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Warwick Boulevard and Terminal Avenue in Newport News.
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east:
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- June 12-16 from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth: Single-lane closure westbound at the off-ramp from I-264 west as follows:
- June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South Military Highway, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures in both directions near the I-464 Interchange as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- June 14-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures June 11-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
-