Doug Williams: ‘Hope and pray’ Kirk Cousins looks at the big picture

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In an interview with Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, newly-promoted Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams says the franchise wants quarterback Kirk Cousins to sign a long-term deal “in the worst way”.

Williams adds, “All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a pretty solid football team, solid offensive line, he’s got something to work with.”

Washington has just less than one month to sign Cousins to a multiyear contract or extension. If not, there’s a chance 2017 is Captain Kirk’s final season in burgundy and gold. If that happens, Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld are the two remaining QB options in D.C.

“If that doesn’t happen, if Kirk doesn’t sign a long-term contract — which I hope he does — that tells if not, we gotta go to work,” Williams told Wyche. “We gotta search long and hard to find that guy. But at the same time, we got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy, who can hold the fort down for a while or even take it the long distance.”

Watch Williams’ full interview here.