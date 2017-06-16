20K customers without power in Hampton Roads, number rising

Doug Williams: ‘Hope and pray’ Kirk Cousins looks at the big picture

Posted 4:41 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:42PM, June 16, 2017

Owner Daniel Snyder talks with Doug Williams. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In an interview with Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, newly-promoted Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams says the franchise wants quarterback Kirk Cousins to sign a long-term deal “in the worst way”.

Williams adds, “All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a pretty solid football team, solid offensive line, he’s got something to work with.”

Kirk Cousins throws a pass vs. Cincinnati. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Washington has just less than one month to sign Cousins to a multiyear contract or extension. If not, there’s a chance 2017 is Captain Kirk’s final season in burgundy and gold. If that happens, Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld are the two remaining QB options in D.C.

Colt McCoy. (Photo: Larry French/Getty Images)

“If that doesn’t happen, if Kirk doesn’t sign a long-term contract — which I hope he does — that tells if not, we gotta go to work,” Williams told Wyche. “We gotta search long and hard to find that guy. But at the same time, we got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy, who can hold the fort down for a while or even take it the long distance.”

Watch Williams’ full interview here.

 