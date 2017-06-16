DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Wednesday 6/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:54 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, June 16, 2017

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow –“Abominations”– Image LGN204b_0273.jpg – Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Abominations” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SURVIVAL — When the Legends discover a time Aberration in 1863, they find themselves fighting for survival during the Civil War with Confederate soldiers who have been turned into zombies.  With the Civil War outcome hanging in the balance, Jax (Franz Drameh) must participate in a daring mission by going to a slave plantation with Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).  Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) begins to feel the burden of the decisions she has to make as the leader, and Ray (Brandon Routh) struggles to find his purpose on the team.  Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell and Nick Zano also star.  Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Ray Utarnachitt (#204).  Original airdate 11/03/2016.