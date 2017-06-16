ARROW, Wednesday 6/21 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:54 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55PM, June 16, 2017

Arrow — “Penance” — Image AR504b_0343b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Penance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER STEPS IN FOR DIGGLE — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) team up on a secret mission for Diggle (David Ramsey).  Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) finds out and disapproves of the plan and opts to stay behind.  When Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman) launches a deadly assault against the city, Felicity must decide if she wants to send the recruits out sans the Green Arrow.  Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Brian Ford Sullivan & Oscar Balderrama (#504).  Original airdate 10/26/2016.