Videos capture advertising blimp catching fire and crashing at U.S. Open

An advertising blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open.

The blimp went down in an open field in the Town of Erin, Washington County sheriff’s officials said.

WARNING: Videos contain profanity

The crash happened east of the grounds, in an open field. Multiple spectators at the Open caught the incident on camera.

In a video, witnesses said workers seemed to be parachuting out of the blimp. First responders are on scene for rescue operations and Flight for Life has been summoned to the scene.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017