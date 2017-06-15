× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot but more storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat but more storms… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog this morning. Temperatures will start near 70 this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only reach into the low 80s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and below normal for this time of year. We will see scattered showers and storms again today. Rain will not be widespread and severe weather is unlikely.

A cold front will move in on Friday then stall out over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the mid 80s, near normal. Showers and storms will fire up again Friday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat for severe storms will be for central VA and NC.

We will warm into the mid and upper 80s on Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs will climb to near 90 on Sunday. Showers and storms are possible on Sunday but a lower chance than Saturday.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

An area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave is located SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves west at about 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A complex area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula by the weekend. Conditions appear to be favorable for some development of this system while it moves slowly NW toward the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 15th

1991 F1 Tornado; Chesterfield Co

2002 F0 Tornado: Henrico Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.