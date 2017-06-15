× Suffolk Police looking for suspect wanted for check fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They're looking for Angela Wiggins, 55.

Wiggins is wanted for check fraud after police say she stole checks from a victim and cashed them over a one year period. She currently has 17 warrants on file.

If you have any information about where she is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “SPDVATIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Suffolk Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.