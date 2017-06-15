Six local players selected on the final day of the MLB Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - On the final day of the MLB Draft, relief was in store for six college baseball players with local ties.

Old Dominion got their second and third selections with junior second baseman Jared Young getting drafted in the 15th round by the Chicago Cubs, and senior pitcher Adam Bainbridge going to the Kansas City Royals in the 30th round.

This marked the fifth consecutive year that the Monarchs had multiple selections in the draft. Shortstop Zach Rutherford was selected in the sixth round.

Down the street at Norfolk State, Devin Hemmerich, the reigning MEAC Pitcher of the Year, was selected in the 26th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the following round, Alex Mauricio, the MEAC Player of the Year was selected by the New York Yankees.

Kyle McPherson, a Western Branch graduate and James Madison standout, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 26th round.

William & Mary had three players taken, with senior Nick Brown being selected in the 32nd round by the Minnesota Twins.