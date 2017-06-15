Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Wasp reported missing since June 11

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Criminal Investigative Service along with Norfolk Police are investigating the disappearance of a US Navy Sailor missing from the USS Wasp.

Gage Brady, 21, was last seen on the night of June 11 when he told a friend he was going to a bar to pick up another friend. At last report, Brady was driving his black 2011 Chevrolet Impala with either a Texas license plate of or a recently obtained Temporary Virginia State license plate.

Norfolk Police called Brady’s phone and it was answered by an unknown man who said he found the phone outside a 7-Eleven in the Ocean View area, though it was never determined which 7-Eleven.

All calls made to his cell phone since then have gone unanswered.

Brady has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Brady’s debit card has been used at an ATM, gas station, and Walmart in Kentucky, and a gas station in Missouri. NCIS is working with authorities in these areas to determine who used the card.

At this time, there is no information that suggests any harm has come to Brady.

Anyone with information about Brady’s whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement or send an anonymous text tip to NCIS at 274637 (CRIMES). Type “NCIS” at the beginning of the message.