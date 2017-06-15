Minivans recalled because airbags can deploy inadvertently

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 300,000 minivans because their driver-side airbags can deploy inadvertently.

The problem has been linked to at least 13 minor injuries but no crashes.

The company said the wiring in the steering wheel can chafe against the trim, causing a short-circuit that can set off the airbag. The affected minivans are the 2011 and 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan. The recall includes 209,000 minivans in the United States and 88,000 in Canada.

As for all recalls, customers will not be charged for repairs.