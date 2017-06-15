Join News 3 for Skate Night at the MacArthur Center Roller Rink!

NORFOLK, Va. – Meet, greet and skate with your favorite News 3 anchors and reporters outside Norfolk’s MacArthur Center Roller Rink on Friday!

On June 16 from 5 – 7 p.m., hang with Blaine Stewart, Kurt Williams, Erica Greenway, Todd Corillo, Makenzie Walter and more!

Admission to the roller rink is $12, which includes skate rental. You can also bring your own skates or roller blades!

Plus, on Friday nights, the roller rink hosts the Eat the Streets 757 food truck rodeo featuring some of your favorite local food trucks! And don’t forget, June 16 is 70’s dance party night!

The MacArthur Center Roller Rink is a new attraction for summer 2017 in Norfolk. You can skate any day of the week through July 30!

