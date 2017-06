FRANKLIN, Va. – Officials are searching for an elderly female with dementia Thursday night.

73-year-old Thomasina Holman was reported missing from Holland Trace Apartments at 1903 South Street around 5 p.m.

Holman was last seen wearing a leopard print coat, beige shirt and a stocking cap.

Holman is a black female who is 5’4″.

If you have seen Holman call Franklin Police immediately at 757-562-8575.