First Warning Traffic – GIlmerton Bridge closed tonight plus lane closures at major tunnels

CHESAPEAKE:

GILMERTON BRIDGE CLOSED:

The Gilmerton Bridge (S Military Hwy) will close overnight on Thursday, June 15 from 9pm-5am. Detour via I-64 High Rise

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE:

Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place beginning Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Shore Dr

Short-Term Road Closures Scheduled for Shore Drive Next Week

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be short-term road closures on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge next week in order to move the gantry and heavy equipment for construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.

The closures will be conducted over three nights: Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 21. The short-term closures will take place between the hours of 12 midnight and 4 am, so as to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The work will be completed and the road re-opened early Thursday morning.

Here is the lengthy detour:

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS Friday, June 9 to Friday, June 16

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 11-17