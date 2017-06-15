× First Warning Forecast: Warmer temperatures, showers and storms to end your work week

After a much cooler day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. We could see some areas of patchy fog.

We’re tracking a frontal system that will move in on Friday with better chances for showers and storms. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Pretty much the same story heading into Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Even warmer for Father’s Day. Temperatures will warm to 90 with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Continuing with unsettled weather heading into the work week. Highs Monday near 90 with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll continue with an unsettled weather pattern through Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

An area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave is located SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves west at about 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A complex area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula by the weekend. Conditions appear to be favorable for some development of this system while it moves slowly NW toward the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

