Federal Highway Administration chooses plan to add new bridge-tunnel to HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. – The Federal Highway Administration has made their decision on which plan is best to alleviate traffic at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Hampton Roads Crossing Study outlined several options for fixing the traffic issues.

The Federal Highway Administration chose what’s known as “Alternative A,” which would turn I-64 into a six-lane highway from I-664 in Hampton to the I-564 Interchange in Norfolk.

A parallel bridge tunnel would also be constructed west of the current HRBT.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization also recommended “Alternative A” and the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the plan in December 2016.

The entire plan is estimated to cost $3.3 billion and expected to be completed and fully operational in 2024.

The funding for Alternative A is already in place. In one year, a regional gas tax and sales and use tax have raised $1.5 billion. Taxes will stay the same.

RELATED:

Commonwealth Transportation Board formally approves plan to expand HRBT