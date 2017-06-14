The skinny on minicamp

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – All together now.

Wednesday, in one of their final full-team workouts before training camp in late July, the Redskins hold a mandatory minicamp at the the team facility in Ashburn.

The three day minicamp got underway Tuesday, as the entire roster reported to Redskins Park. Veterans Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones missed voluntary organized team activies (OTAs) earlier this offseason.

“It’s pretty good,” admitted head coach Jay Gruden when asked about having his entire roster on hand. “Jordan had a pretty good day. You just feel good seeing Trent over there at left tackle. We’ve had guys step up without them, but it’s great to see them. It’s great to see the whole group back. Matt Jones had a couple of catches today and did some good things. To get everybody out here working, getting them on the same page, sweating, running, getting some situational work in, getting some good football in before the break was good.”