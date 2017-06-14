Swimming advisory issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory Wednesday for Hilton Beach.

The bacteria results exceed safe levels, the Virginia Department of Health Beach Monitoring tweeted Wednesday.

A swimming advisory was also issued on June 7 and was lifted a few days later.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.