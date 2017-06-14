SUPERNATURAL back to back episodes, Thursday 6/15 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

SUPERNATURAL

“Rock Never Dies” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

RICK SPRINGFIELD ROCKS OUT AS LUCIFER – Lucifer (Rick Springfield) realizes that as rock star Vince Vincente, he can get his fans to do whatever he wants. Thrilled with this power, Lucifer arranges to play a secret VIP concert in order to kill all of them. Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) enter the underbelly of the music industry to try to stop him. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Robert Berens (1207). Original airdate 12/1/2016.

“Lotus” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE CHASE CONTINUES – Lucifer’s search for power and influence in a vessel lands him in the White House. The President of The United States (guest star David Chisum) unknowingly makes a deal with the devil, leading Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) and Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to band together to fight the Dark Lord. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner (#1208). Original airdate 12/8/2016.