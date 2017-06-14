Virginia Primary Election results

SUPERNATURAL back to back episodes, Thursday 6/15 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:08 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16PM, June 8, 2017

Supernatural — “Rock Never Dies” — SN1207a_0174.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel and Rick Springfield as Vince Vincente — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

SUPERNATURAL

“Rock Never Dies” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

RICK SPRINGFIELD ROCKS OUT AS LUCIFER – Lucifer (Rick Springfield) realizes that as rock star Vince Vincente, he can get his fans to do whatever he wants.  Thrilled with this power, Lucifer arranges to play a secret VIP concert in order to kill all of them.  Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) enter the underbelly of the music industry to try to stop him.  Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Robert Berens (1207).  Original airdate 12/1/2016.

Supernatural –“LOTUS”– SN1208b_0317.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Lotus” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE CHASE CONTINUES – Lucifer’s search for power and influence in a vessel lands him in the White House. The President of The United States (guest star David Chisum) unknowingly makes a deal with the devil, leading Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) and Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to band together to fight the Dark Lord.  Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner (#1208). Original airdate 12/8/2016.