Police searching for Poquoson Dollar General Store robber

POQUOSON, Va. – Police need your help finding a man who they say robbed the Dollar General Store on 411 Wythe Creek Road.

Witnesses say the man came into the store, went up to a clerk and demanded cash from the registers while holding a knife.

The clerk gave the robber the cash and the suspect left the store, walking northbound on Wythe Creek Road to a parking lot on the north side of George’s Restaurant.

The suspect was seen getting into a small, four door sedan parked outside the restaurant. The vehicle was described as a burgundy late model sedan.

The suspect sped off and headed northbound on Wythe Creek Road.

The suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned black male, unknown age, with a slim build, wearing black pants and sneakers, a light blue jean jacket over a green hoodie. The hoodie was pulled up over his head and around his face.

Anyone having information regarding this crime or any other crime in Poquoson is asked to call the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 868-3501 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.