Pascal’s progress with Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – History is on Zach Pascal’s side with the Redskins.

Several undrafted rookie free agents have made the team in past years, including starting running back Rob Kelley and receiver Maurice Harris last year. The former Old Dominion receiver is trying to work his way onto the roster.

“Every day I’m just trying to come out and do what I can – just learn,” Pascal told News 3. “The coaches tell me to keep learning. I’m just trying to take it slow, day by day. They said they’ll hold our hand through this process.”

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admits his team has quality depth at the receiver position, but says Pascal can make his roster case in other way.

“I know he has the skill set to play in the National Football League as a wide receiver,” Gruden said Wednesday. “But he has to figure out a way to crack that lineup somehow. It starts with special teams and then he’ll earn his way as a receiver and make sure he doesn’t have any mental mistakes. He has got big, strong hands, a physical guy. I like what I have seen from Zach.​”

After leaving ODU as the program’s all time leader in receptions, Pascal went undrafted and signed a free agent contract with Washington.