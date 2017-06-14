Newport News man beaten, pistol whipped during Tuesday night home invasion, robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Satterfield Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 10:22 p.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old man with visible injuries along the right side and top of his head, told police he was in the living room of his home eating dinner when he heard a knock at the front door.

The victim looked through the peephole and saw an unknown white male and unknown white female standing at his door.

The victim answered the door and the female asked him if someone else lived at the home. When the victim said no, the man stepped from behind the woman and punched the victim in the face.

The man then forced his way into the house and tackled the victim. The man then got on top of the victim and started punching and choking him while the woman held down the victim’s legs.

Eventually, the victim blacked out. He woke up a short time later to see the man coming out from his bedroom holding a gun that belonged to him.

As the victim was getting up, the man hit him on the side of the face with the gun, which knocked him back onto the ground.

The victim described the man as a white male, approximately 5’9″, and in his 40’s. He was wearing a white shirt, cargo shorts, and a ball cap. The woman is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ and 110 pounds.She was wearing a blue/white tank top and blue jeans.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.