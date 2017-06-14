London tower fire: Help those who lost everything

The massive apartment fire in West London brought death and despair to residents early Wednesday morning.

Many families lost everything. Here’s how you can help:

Family Action will help set up new homes and provide the basic necessities for victims. The charity says 100% of the money raised will go directly to fire victims.

Also, The Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund on behalf of the London Community Foundation will distribute funds in the weeks and months ahead as families rebuild their lives.

(Note: Donations are taken in British pounds. Please use this conversion chart to determine how much your contribution will be in US dollars.)

The British Red Cross established rest centers near Grenfell Tower and is accepting clothing, food and water donations.

Other entities such as the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea are posting tweets about how to help the victims.

If more ways to help are available, please reach out to us at ImpactYourWorld@CNN.com