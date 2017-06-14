× First Warning Forecast: Tracking several chances for showers and storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cooler temperatures and more storms.

A few lingering showers and storms, then overcast skies overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

A bit of relief temperature-wise on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. A chance for some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Giving it a 25 percent chance.

Better chances for showers and storms on Friday as a front moves in. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures start warming up again on Saturday. Highs in the mid and upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms as a front stalls over the region. Lower chances for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to near 90. We’ll continue with the unsettled weather into the first part of next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. (25%). Cooler. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance for showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean located well south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slight development of this system is possible during the next few days while the wave moves westward at 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea by the weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly northwestward toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

