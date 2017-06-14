× First Warning Forecast: Chance of scattered showers and storms this evening

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking scattered showers, storms and cooler temperatures.

Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening with a chance for some scattered showers and storms. If we see storms form, they could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level one for the severe threat. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail is possible. Shower and storm chances will drop off overnight. Expect overcast skies with lows in the lower 70s.

A bit of relief temperature-wise on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. A chance for some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Giving it a 25 percent chance.

Better chances for showers and storms on Friday as a front moves in. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures start warming up again on Saturday. Highs in the mid and upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms as a front stalls over the region. Lower chances for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to near 90. We’ll continue with the unsettled weather into the first part of next week.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are watching a strong tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next several days while the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea by the weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly northwestward toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

