DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man for second degree murder in connection to an overdose death.

Gregory Jerome Wynn, 40, was arrested on June 13 in connection with an overdose in Wanchese, North Carolina on June 10.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility others could be charged in connection to the overdose.

Wynn is being held in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.