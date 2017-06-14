Charges pending for 16-year-old involved in Hampton barricade situation

HAMPTON, Va. – A 16-year-old has charges pending against him after a barricade situation Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive for a reported domestic assault around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived officers were told one of the individuals was barricaded inside a residence alone. Police were also told the teen was armed with a knife.

Officers trained in crisis intervention communicated with the teen and he eventually exited the residence.

There is no further information about the reported domestic assault.