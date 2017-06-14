Congressman among ‘multiple’ victims in Alexandria GOP baseball practice shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Congressman was among several people shot Wednesday morning at a Congressional GOP baseball practice at the YMCA in Alexandria.

JUST IN: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot

CBS News has confirmed that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot in the hip. He was reportedly at second base when he was hit and was then dragged into the dugout.

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers and a Congressional aide were also reportedly shot.

The Congressional members were at the field to practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which was scheduled to take place Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that both President Trump and Vice President Pence are aware of the situation. President Trump has since released a statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

The suspect is in custody and no longer a threat, according to Alexandria Police.

This is a developing situation. More details will be posted as they become available.

