Video: Black bear spotted crossing Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Drivers near the intersection of Indian River Road and West Neck Road were in for a surprise during their commute Wednesday morning.

A black bear crossed Indian River Road near the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

The bear made its way into the woods at Indian River Road.

An animal control officer responded and patrolled the area and checked several backyards. It was determined that the bear was not a threat and had moved on.

“It is completely normal for us to have bear sightings in Virginia Beach. I’m sure some of you remember years ago the black bear that made its way up to the Oceanfront,” Virginia Beach Animal Control said on their Facebook page.

Animal Control says that in most cases bears are completely harmless and are just usually passing through the area. They urge citizens to maintain a safe distance from them for safety purposes.