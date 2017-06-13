× Virginia Beach cars vandalized with spray paint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Multiple cars in the Bridadoon section of Virginia Beach were vandalized either last night or early this morning.

Some people living along Albright Drive tell News 3 they came outside this morning to see pink spray paint splattered across their cars.

Some of the cars were covered with curse words, others with random words like “sorry” and abbreviations.

Car owners say they believe this may have been a senior prank.

“I kind of shook my head,” CG Miller, whose car was spray painted with the word “sorry, said. “We don’t have this happen very often but kids and young adults do behave badly and it happens. So we’ll live with it.”

Miller says he’s reported the incident to police.

No word on any possible suspects at this time.