Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: 90+ again today but cooler ahead

Another day with the heat and humidity… Today will look (and feel) a lot like yesterday. We will see sunshine with a few clouds mixing in, especially this afternoon. A stray shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry again today. Temperatures will start in to the low to mid 70s this morning and return to the low 90s this afternoon. Dew point values are still in the mid to upper 60s so it will feel more like the mid 90s.

Cooler air will move in for the second half of the week but rain and storm chances will go up. Clouds will build in on Wednesday with showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail possible. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and afternoon heat index values in the 90s.

Cooler air will move in on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the upper 80s for the weekend. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 13th

1951 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, E. Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail (.75-3.00″)

