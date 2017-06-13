Tropical Smoothie Cafe to offer free smoothies on National Flip Flop Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Grab your flip flops and get a free smoothie at Tropical Smoothie Cafe for National Flip Flop Day.

National Flip Flop Day is a holiday started by Tropical Smoothie Cafe. This year, the holiday is celebrated on June 16.

Wear your favorite pair of flip flops into a Tropical Smoothie Cafe from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and receive a free Jetty Punch Smoothie.

The day is also about giving back to the community. Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans on raising money to donate to Camp Sunshine. So far, Tropical Smoothie has raised over $4 million for Camp Sunshine.

This camp is dedicated to providing fun, support, and rest to families with children who have life-threatening illnesses.