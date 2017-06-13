Short closures planned for Shore Drive at Lesner Bridge next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Several short-term road closures are scheduled on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge to move the gantry and heavy equipment.

The closures will be conducted over three nights – Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 21; between midnight and 4 a.m. The work will be completed and the road will reopen on Thursday morning.

The equipment move will allow contractors to begin construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.

Virginia Beach Public Works says one lane of hte bridge will be kept open for use by emergency vehicles. In the event that an emergency vehicle needs to cross, work will temporarily be halted to let the emergency vehicles through.

A detour for all other vehicles is outlined below: