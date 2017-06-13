× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Stormy weather returns!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Here’s the good news: milder temperatures are on the way. The bad news: so are thunderstorms.

A cold front will move in from the north Wednesday afternoon, sparking the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be severe. Our biggest threat will be from damaging winds. Ahead of that front, expect temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Behind the front on Thursday we expect highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. And our storm chances will be lower on Thursday as well, about 25%.

Another cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing another chance for showers and storms. Some of those could be severe, as well.

And it looks like we will have a chance for scattered storms both days this Father’s Day weekend. But the bigger threat will be on Saturday.

Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Father’s Day with a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1951 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, E. Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail (.75-3.00″)

