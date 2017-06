NORFOLK, Va. – Oceanair Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Tuesday after an incident in the school parking lot.

The call came in around 1 p.m.

According to police, two adults got into an argument in the school parking parking lot. One of the adults pulled out a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes.

The adult that pulled out the gun left by the time police arrived at the school.

No one was injured.