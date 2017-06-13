Multiple brands of rawhide dog chews recalled for possible chemical contamination

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products that were sold at stores and online in the United States.

The recall started after United Pet Group identified that some of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using an ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.

“The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs,” the FDA said.

United Pet Group says they’ve received limited reports of pet illness, but diarrhea and vomiting were reported. The main complaint received from customers was that the product smelled bad.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

The recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall.

The products subject to the recall are described below:

Product Brands Product Names and Identifying Information American Beefhide United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the American Beefhide brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Digest-eeze United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Digest-eeze brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit) United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

People who have bought the products are urged to throw away or return the product directly to United Pet Group or get a refund from the store where they initially purchased the product.

United Pet Group is also working with retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and removed from inventory.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for a refund.