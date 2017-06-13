Four students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, a Virginia Beach Schools official said.

The crash happened in the 4800 block of Witchduck Road around 3:45 p.m.

School officials said there were 29 students on board at the time of the crash. Four students are complaining of minor bumps/headaches and were checked by paramedics.

The students were then taken to a hospital as a precaution, the school official said.

School officials said the bus driver complained of minor injuries as well.

News 3’s Kim Cung spoke with fire officials and they said the two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash are in serious but not life threatening condition.

The bus was coming from the Bayside 6th grade campus.

Download the News 3 app for updates.