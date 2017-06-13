× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday road work in Chesapeake and most major bridges tonight.

CHESAPEAKE:

RT 168 BYPASS SINGLE LANE CLOSURE Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal

Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound)

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 (southbound) and June 11-14 (northbound) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26

Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place beginning Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS Friday, June 9 to Friday, June 16

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 13-14 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 11-17