Crews respond to Yorktown apartment fire

YORKTOWN, Va. – Crews responded to a fire at the Woods of Yorktown Apartment Complex at 2801 Old Williamsburg Road.

When units arrived, smoke was coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters found a fire in the attic area of one of the apartments. They saw smoke throughout the attic and associated areas.

The fire was contained to the attic and quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries.

Occupants from two of the apartments are displaced and the American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The origin of the fire has been determined to be a recessed ceiling lighting fixture.