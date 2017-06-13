Chesapeake native Zach Rutherford selected by Tampa Bay in MLB Draft

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Old Dominion shortstop Zach Rutherford, a Western Branch High School alumnus, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round (169th overall) of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday. He’s the highest-drafted ODU baseball player since Ryan Yarbrough was selected 111th overall in the 2014 MLB draft.

Rutherford, a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award (given to the nation’s top shortstop), hit .332 with 25 doubles, two home runs and 56 RBIs this season en route to First Team All-Conference USA honors. The 25 doubles currently rank third in the NCAA, while his 56 RBIs are in the top 60 nationally.

One of the nation’s most sure-handed shortstops, Rutherford also excelled in the field. The C-USA Defensive Player of the Year led the conference with 196 assists, 28 more than any other player in the league, while committing just five errors. Rutherford’s .982 fielding percentage is a new single-season school record for shortstops.

During the summer of 2016, Zach was an All-League selection for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League, hitting .278 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases. He also earned MVP honors of the Cape Cod League All-Star game.

Rutherford recently completed his junior season at ODU. He’s eligible to return to Norfolk for his senior season, but is expected to forego the remainder of his eligibility and sign a professional contract.