Chesapeake bible school teacher indicted for child pornography

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A federal grand jury indicted a Chesapeake man with receipt and possession of child pornography Tuesday.

Court records said 70-year-old Gerald Porter was identified by two different law enforcement agencies during undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file-sharing network users sharing child pornography.

Both agencies downloaded files of child pornography from Porter’s computer.

Porter was also a bible-school teacher for a local church, the Department of Justice said.

Porter was initially arrested in May and was released on bond with specific conditions he had to adhere to.

Those conditions included that he was under house arrest with electronic monitoring, that he didn’t have access to the internet, that he didn’t have any guns, he surrendered his passport, and that he did not have contact with kids under 18 unless there was an adult present and the probation office approved.

Porter was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography, and faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.