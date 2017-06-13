× Card skimmers found in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police confirm with News 3, card skimmers have been found at gas stations in the downtown area.

Getting gas is a part of a ritual for most. But after an estimated 300,000 people were expected to attend HarborFest at Towne Point Park, customers who use downtown gass tations are concerned.

Christine Fail said she’s never questioned using her card before and that’s the only way she pays for gas.

“I would be very anxious to use my card in the future, but whenIi get gas, that’s all I use,” said Fail.

A card skimmer can easily steal information the moment a card is swiped. That’s why it can happen to anyone. And it happened to News 3, after discovering more than $15,000 in fraudulent charges after using downtown-area gas stations.

It can happen in minutes. Someone swipes their card at the gas station and the next minute a completely different person could be sitting on a beach spending money they stole using a skimmer.

Police are urging folks to look around ATMs and gas pumps for anything loose. If it looks like it’s been tampered with, tell the business and police.

One customer who frequents downtown gas stations said now, cash is king.

“I say go with cash, but it`s just me. I think it’s sad that the people have to feel threatened, how their money can be stolen at any point,” said Michael Nunez.